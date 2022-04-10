BAFTA Games Awards 2022: all the winners and nominees of the gaming awards

In addition to The Game Awards at the end of the year, we continue to have other great events within the video game scene. And it is that this weekend the eighteenth gala of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022 took place, a gala organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (better known as BAFTA) in which video game culture is the great protagonist, rewarding excellence in this sector and the latest titles published During last year.

With a ceremony held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, with partial attendance without an audience, limited only to the winners and nominees themselves, these awards gave their coveted Game of the Year (GOTY) accolade to Returnalwhich far from keeping this only award, managed to accumulate up to four awards, being without a doubt the big winner of the night.

However, there were other winners during the night, highlighting both AAA titles from large companies and some really innovative indie proposals. So below you can find a complete list with the winners and nominees of each of the awarded sections in these BAFTA Games Awards 2022:

Best Game: GOTY BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Inscription (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

best animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab LLC/ Ember Lab LLC)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Best artistic section

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom/Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

better audio

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)

best british game

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Fights in Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter/Mode7)

Overboard! (Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – inkle/ inkle)

Saber (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

best debut game

TOEM (Something We Made/ Something We Made)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)

Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)

The Forgotten City (Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Genesis Noir (Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller)

Maquette (Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive)

best evolving game

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games/Hello Games)

Among Us (Innersloth/Innersloth)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Disco Elysium – THE FINAL CUT (ZA/UM/ZA/UM)

Fortnite (Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly)

best family game

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games)

Best game beyond entertainment

Before Your Eyes (Goodbye World Games/Skybound Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)

Game Builder Garage (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

best game design

Inscription (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

best multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Hell Let Loose (Black Matter/Team17)

Best music

Returnal (Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Psychonauts 2 (Peter McConnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

best narrative

Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Original IP

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Insryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games)

Best technical section

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive/IO Interactive)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom/Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

EE GOTY BAFTA Games Awards 2022 (Best game voted by the public)