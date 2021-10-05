Badly needed Dublin housing development faces more delays and could be derailed

The badly needed housing development at the O’Devaney Gardens faces renewed delays after Dublin City Council voted to get another round of legal advice.

There are massive housing shortages across the capital and the controversy-ridden 1,047 unit O’Devaney redevelopment will now be delayed by at least a month – and could be completely derailed.

The news follows Dublin Live reports that three Dublin City Councillors invoked a local governance law to force a vote to revoke the planning permission for the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens.

The vote was deferred at Monday night’s DCC meeting after it was decided that the Council will seek ‘independent’ legal advice.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the €400 million 1,047 unit scheme earlier this month after a deal was struck between DCC and the developer Bartra.

Under the agreement, the breakdown of the housing will be 30 per cent social housing, 20 per cent affordable and 50 per cent private housing. However, Dublin City Councillors approved a 768 unit development only.

Last week, Councillors Cieran Perry, Sophie Nicoulaud and John Lyons invoked Section 140 of the Local Government Act that forced a vote on the controversial development.

DCC’s Law Agent sent legal advice to Councillors last week which rejected the arguments put forward by the three Councillors.

Cllr Cieran Perry told the meeting that he "didn't accept" the legal advice offered by the Law Agent.







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



He said: “I have to say I’m shocked that the senior counsel who offered this advice would think that Councillors would fall for being told that a property disposal matter, which is a reserve function [of DCC], was a planning matter.

“In the advice offered, it says the decision relates to a reasoned decision of An Bord Pleanala and therefore the resolution is out of order, as has been repeated by the Law Agents. But that’s clearly not the case.”

DCC Manager Owen Keegan said he was “disappointed” that the motion for second legal advice was “bounced” on him at the meeting.

He said: “I am taken by surprise….. I think waiting another month, getting another [round of legal advice]. There is a process that we’ve to go through to go to that and it is going to take a while.

“Then we will have to come back and then we’ll have another discussion. To raise it now at the last minute – it seems to me it’s just going to delay a decision that we have to make. I am just disappointed that this was bounced on me tonight.”

The Fine Gael representatives at the meeting blasted the three Councillors for invoking the local governance law.

Councillor Ray McAdam said: “The Fine Gael group will be utterly opposing section 140 tonight. We now have a situation where we don’t like the legal opinion so we seek a new legal opinion.

“We’ve planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanala – it’s not perfect, but we have to try and overturn that now again. That seems to be the way of those who actually advocate public housing yet they appear to be trying to prevent the building of public housing right across the city.”

