Bad will? Developer Says It’s Easy To Add NVIDIA DLSS And AMD FSR Support In Games

Many games support performance-enhancing technologies like NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS, but only a few of them support all of them. This sparks a wide debate over optimization that just got more serious thanks to a programmer who claims that it’s very easy to include support for all these improvements in a game.

The report comes from Nixxes Software programmer Nico van Bentum, who claims it's very easy to add support for technologies like NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR and Intel XeSS into a game. In this case, we are not talking about one technology at a time, but about all of them. According to Bentum, implementation is relatively easy because the APIs for these three upscaling technologies are currently very similar. This explains why modders like PureDark promise to add NVIDIA DLSS support to games like Starfield in just 5 days.

We have a relatively trivial wrapper around DLSS, FSR2, and XeSS. All three APIs are so similar nowadays, there’s really no excuse. Tip: Delete unnecessary iTunes data — Nico van Bentum (@mempodev) June 27, 2023

Nixxes Software is the company responsible for making games available for PC from various companies and joined PlayStation Studios in June 2021. Since then, it has adapted games such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” It is “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” that are available on Steam (with our review of it here).

If it's so simple to support these technologies, then why don't games have them? The answer often lies in the sponsorship that some manufacturers offer for titles like Resident Evil Remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which were sponsored by AMD. Clarifying a little more, the idea of ​​the manufacturers is to limit the support for the hardware technology of the competition so that their GPUs and CPUs sell more by offering these benefits to their users. Fortunately, mods often allow you to remove these restrictions to play with the best possible quality.

