Bad trips reinforce the value of the psychedelic industry

A few really bad trips make it hard for the psychedelic industry, but they don’t close it. Shares in US mental health firm Compass Pathways fell 43% on Tuesday after 12 depressed patients who were given psilocybin, extracted from so-called magic mushrooms, experienced side effects such as self-harm and desire. die. What is most encouraging is that high doses of the drug showed positive effects in other patients.

Depression is devastating to people and a huge drain on public resources. Treatment resistant is a particularly heavy burden. Hence, the trial focused on 233 patients who did not respond to other treatments. They compared doses of 25 mg and 10 mg versus one of 1 mg. At least twice as many patients in the 25 mg group showed response and remission at 3 and 12 weeks, compared to the 1 mg group. Many patients reported unpleasant side effects, but 12 of them had serious effects, including a death wish. 5 of them belonged to the group of 79 people who received the strongest dose.

It is a setback for the firm, which needs to prove that its compound is safe. Shares in the group, backed by Peter Thiel, closed Tuesday down 16%. But it is significant that they remain well above the 2020 IPO price of $ 17. Suicidal behavior is, of course, extremely serious, but a bad mushroom trip is not news to stop the presses.

Arguably worse for Compass, which is still worth $ 1.4 billion, if the drug had worked perfectly. She and her rivals are spending millions perfecting psilocybin derivatives and related therapeutic regimens. The holy grail is a compound that works for many people without any side effects. Getting it right away would have meant the quest was probably easy for others to complete as well. The journey may be longer, but Compass has discovered some important milestones.