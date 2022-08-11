“Bad Sisters”, the delicious black comedy with women representing various types of femininity

Storytellers have long found the complex dynamics of the brotherhood a compelling backdrop for their stories and Sharon Horgan now gives life to a new production of and suspense entitled Bad Sisters. This comedy will AppleTV+ as part of an agreement Horgan (Irish actress, comedian, writer and producer) and her producer label Merman Productions, with the streamer of Apple Inc. The series is set between London and Dublin, and is a 10-part remake.

Bad Sisters “ follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, united by the early death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. So when the sisters’ toxic brother-in-law ends up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove wrongdoing, targeting the sisters, who had every reason to end his life. ”

Quintet of Garvey sisters in the first images of “Bad Sisters”. (Apple TVPlus)

cast of Bad Sisters

In addition to Horgan (The weight of talent)the series will star Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragists, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eve Birthistle (the last kingdom), Sarah Greene (The Dublin Murders) Y Eve Hewson (behind his eyes) as the Garvey sisters.

Other faces that include the cast are claes bang (dracula), brian gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to you, Leo Grande), Michael Smiley (Kill List) and the newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).

delicious-black-comedy-with-women- -various.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Claes Bang plays JP in “Bad Sisters”. (Apple TVPlus) delicious-black-comedy-with-women- -various.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In an interview, conducted by the same platform of streaming, its creator, who also plays one of the sisters, spoke about the series stating the following: “The theme of sisters is something that has been explored very well in other series, but here, the number of sisters and the connections between them, is what attracted me. And then these smaller groups within the five: Who takes care of whom? What is the relationship between the largest and the smallest? How does the middle child feel? I find it very interesting”.

In Bad Sisters, the quintet of sisters is made up of Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka Garvey. Funny, flawed but incredibly likeable women who, between them, represent many different types of femininity.

Actors Claes Bang and Anne-Marie Duff in “Bad Sisters”. (Apple TVPlus)

The first two episodes will premiere on August 19, 2022 . Wait for her!

: