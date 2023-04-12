Bad news for the iPhone 15 Pro: the redesign of its buttons is in danger

- Advertisement -

It was expected that the next models of iPhone 15 Pro will eliminate the buttons traditional mechanical ones for new solid-state ones, but it seems that this may not definitely happen. Some information has been published indicating that, due to technical difficultiesApple has decided stick with current items.

There are many reports that it was certain that the most striking new models of the iPhone 15 range would have a new solid-state volume button unified with the Taptic Engine to simulate the sensation of a physical click. Even some leaked images also suggested that the phones were going to abandon the mechanical buttons and, this, would make them differential.

Everything seems to change for the iPhone 15 Pro

new sources familiar with the supply chain from Apple are the ones that indicate in a rather emphatic way that, finally, the iPhone 15 Pro will continue to have physical volume buttons -whether this affects the power button itself, remains to be seen-. This is because their substitutes would require no less than three haptic engines inside the terminal and, obviously, this would complicate the final design. Therefore, the Cupertino company, at least, could delay the change for another generation.

Besides, it seems that the firm of the bitten apple also needs more time to manufacture the pieces indicated before, so it is more likely that let’s see solid-state buttons on the 2024 iPhone Pro. The truth is that it seems that supply chains have also become a headache for Apple, as is the case for a large number of mobile phone manufacturers (which is due to the great instability that the technology).

A decision that may be irreversible

The entire iPhone 15 range is currently in the Engineering Validation and Test -or EVT- phase. It is the first of the tests, so Apple still has time to make changes to the design, as it seems to be happening. Yes indeed, these changes are unlikely to affect the iPhone 15 Pro release schedulewhich would be maintained for September of this year, as usual for the firm now led by Tim Cook.

The redesigned buttons were one of the key changes expected this year, though it was not very clear if the change had any real benefit. So while this news is somewhat surprising, it’s not exactly dramatic. Other changes expected for the Pro models are more curved edges, slimmer bezels, and the inclusion of a USB Type-C port.

