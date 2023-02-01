Bad news for Apple’s iPhone 15 and its expected periscope-type camera

- Advertisement -

It seems quite clear that, after what seen with the iPhone 14It is very clear that the Cupertino company intends to bet very clearly on the most premium terminals as the most complete. Thus, there are options that are important, that will not be part of the basics, so we are talking about a way of working identical to Android manufacturers. And this will happen again with the new smartphones that will be announced in September of this year.

Based on the information that has become known, it seems quite clear that Apple will make the camera of the new iPhone 15 is very different from what we know to date, but exclusively on Ultra models. That is to say, not even all the Pro will have the advances that promise that a very important step will be taken in terms of the quality of the photos that are taken -especially when using zoom-. The reason is the use of a periscope lens to get this.

It is even claimed that in the terminals of 2024 exactly the same will be done, so it will not be a matter of waiting to be able to get the benefits offered by the use of this type of option in mobile photography. Therefore, it is more than clear what Apple’s commitment is: push users to spend as much as possible in the case of wanting to enjoy all the new features possible (and, obviously, this is logical, since it is the best of business).

Unsplash

What is gained with the periscope lens

Basically, enables much longer optical (i.e. lossless) zooms without having to use any additional accessories. Therefore, high-precision images can be achieved at distances that were previously impossible. It remains to be seen if Apple manages to ensure that the use of this hardware does not result in an increase in the dimensions and weight of the iPhone, especially when it comes to thickness. The latter is something that other manufacturers have not achieved and many have thrown in the towel on the use of periscope lenses for this reason.

(3/5) Only one/the highest-end model of the new 2H24 iPhone 16 series may have a periscope camera, not the two models of market expectation. It’s detrimental to Largan and Genius since the demand for lens upgrades will fall below expectations.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 31, 2023

On the other hand, the same source of information indicates that Apple would already be in negotiations with Genius and Largan, who are from the providers of lenses of this type (so it seems that Samsung would be ruled out, which is the one who currently offers the best components of this type). We will see if in the end we do not have to resort to the Korean company, which would not be the first time this has happened.

Quite a few novelties in the iPhone 15

Apart from what we have discussed, we must not forget that this will be the first Apple smartphone that will use the USB Type-C port, which means the final goodbye to Lightning. In addition, progress is expected in the increase in rounded lines in the terminal, as well as a significant improvement in fast chargingsomething that has been in demand for a long time by those who always use an iPhone.

