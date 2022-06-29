Bad news for Apple: its 5G chip is delayed, when will it finally arrive?

- Advertisement -

Although the failure rate known to Manzana is quite low, this is not an infallible company (like none, everything must be said). Well, among the things that have not turned out as expected for the Cupertino firm is the development of its own 5G chip, which is not meeting the expected deadlines.

The information that has been known indicates that at the moment the development of Apple has not reached the point that allows the company to use it in its phones or tablets, so it will be necessary to wait a little longer for this hardware to be part of its devices. This comes to nothing the forecasts that had been indicated that indicated that for the year 2023 the North American company would have independence in the use of 5G. Bad news, of course.

Therefore, Apple’s long-awaited baseband is nowhere near a reality. And the truth is that the process of creation and use is much more complex than you can think of at first (which is especially because you have to work with third parties). We explain ourselves: it may be that the firm of the bitten apple has a lot of progress, but they are the operators you have to check and approve their use because they are necessary for Internet access with mobile data. And this is not exactly something that can be achieved overnight.

The reasons for Apple’s delay

Apart from what is indicated by the operators, which is surely giving the manufacturer more than one headache (and possibly this is not their fault), the pandemic It has been a major stumbling block in the development of Apple’s 5G. The reason is that all the necessary logistics, as well as the necessary tests, have been delayed. Therefore, we speak of imponderables that cannot be controlled.

Consequently, Tim Cook’s expectations to have his own baseband to work in 5G environments have not been met, and there is a delay that, by the looks of it, may be at least a year. As a result, it is possible that 2024 iPhone be the ones that release this option in the chips (but it is by no means ruled out that it can even reach 2025). Problems, but we are not talking about something dramatic.

What will the company do in the meantime?

Well, something that Apple does not like too much: being like the others. That is, you will keep working with Qualcomm, which is your current 5G provider. Therefore, this company will maintain 100% of the orders so that everything remains as before (this has even been reflected in a rise in the stock market of the processor manufacturer).

The user will not be affected by this, since he will be able to connect to 5G networks without problems with Apple equipment. But the reduction of expenses and the greater control of the production that the iPad and iPhone company is always looking for, for now, is delayed.

