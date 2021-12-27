Bad news: foldable OPPO Find N won’t be sold outside of China

OPPO presented its first folding smartphone OPPO Find N a few days ago, which has been very well received by critics. In fact, the device is being a bestseller in China in the few weeks that it has been on sale.

The bad news is that it seems that the OPPO Find N will not be able to replicate its success in any other market.

A message in the OnePlus forum by a member of the brand’s staff indicates that the folding smartphone will not be released globally.

To be more precise, the message indicates that “This device will not reach the international market” Y “This device is a China-only device.”

This message is part of a kind of contest that the OnePlus Community has organized so that a lucky few can get a unit of the OPPO Find N for free.

This initiative, known as OnePlus Lab2, allows forum members the opportunity to test a variety of devices, the last of which is a Find N. There are 3 units up for grabs in this contest.

According to OnePlus, this may be the only way for many consumers to acquire one of the most interesting folding smartphones of 2021.



