- Advertisement -

Bad-news- -the- -of- -iphones-will-be.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Bad news: changing the battery of Apple iPhones will be somewhat more expensive">

Apple is not one of the companies that offers a very cheap repair service, this is something that has been the case since the company has existed. The terminals that most often visit support centers they are usually the iPhone which, it seems, are going to experience a price increase in something that is quite common to happen: the battery change.

It has been detected that the Cupertino firm has decided to increase what has to be paid in the US for making a change to the component we are talking about -which is one of those that suffers the greatest degradation of all those in the iPhone-. Obviously, what is indicated is if you don’t have warranty coverage, which is when Apple charges users money for leaving the device as if it were new. The point is that doing this will be a bit more expensive.

This is the price increase

- Advertisement -

Well, the truth is that it is not something exactly minor, since in some cases we are talking about up to twenty dollars more than what it cost before to replace a battery with a new one. An example of what we say is the following: to date, in the country of origin of the bitten apple company, $69 is paid for the change in the iPhone 13. Well, now what you have to pay is 89 dollars. A fairly significant increase that, obviously, will not be to the liking of many.

Pexels

Interestingly, the models that experience the greatest increase in costs are the old, as it shows that now to solve the problem we are talking about in an iPhone 8 you have to pay $69. If you’re wondering about the phones announced last year by Apple, the amount stands at $99 (but normally, at the moment, the warranty covers problems that may occur). Another important detail to know is that the source of the information indicates that MacBook laptops are having the same fate… and this is a warning to boaters.

By the way, if you have taken out insurance AppleCare+everything that happens to the battery terminals it won’t cost anything to fix it.

What happens in Spain

In this link you can know the prices that the battery change has in the Apple technical service. And, the truth is that the costs are already higher than in the US, so it is more than desirable that the price increase does not reach our country… Butthe normal thing is that sooner or later this happens (It could even be already effective when you are reading these lines). The fact is that, to give you an idea, changing the battery in the iPhone 13 means paying €99, nothing more and nothing less.

- Advertisement -

>