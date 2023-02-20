Bad coverage at home? Do not install a mobile signal repeater because it is illegal

mobile coverage in many of our homes it is not always the best. It also depends on the operator that we have contracted and if the antennas that are near our home are from that same operator or from another. Although, there are other factors that also influence. In any case, if you had thought about installing a mobile signal repeater to improve coverage in your home, you better not do it.

- Advertisement - This has been made clear by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation in a new informative note in which it informs us of the illegality of installing any type of repeater, reemitter or amplifier of mobile telephony (GSM, 3G, 4G, LTE, 5G). Why is it illegal? In the information document, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation refers to the fact that, although they are marketed with the aim of improving mobile coverage for users, the truth is that cannot be freely used by people. As much as we constantly find ourselves with a low signal in our homes, we cannot be the ones who can act to expand the mobile signal we receive on our smartphones.

- Advertisement -

As much as we find ourselves with a large sector that is in charge of selling these devices, that is, of the sale of repeaters, re-emitters or amplifiers of mobile signal, we can’t install them on our own.

In addition, in the same informative note it is made clear that those companies that market this type of product must notify users of the the restrictions that exist on those devicesjust as the restrictions must appear on the packaging of these through the mandatory pictogram established in the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1354.

Who can install a repeater

- Advertisement -

In these cases, the power to do so rests only with the operators with concessions for the use of the spectrum in these frequency bands. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Therefore, if you had doubts about the legality of this, you already know that you cannot freely install it to improve the mobile phone signal in your home.

The operators with concessions are the only ones that have this possibility. Therefore, no other person, user or entity that wants or sells these services can do so legally. In fact, they claim that ‘the only possibility is contact the service operators directlyso that they are the ones who carry out the installation, including the legally established processing of the station that can provide coverage in the indicated area‘. Even, no matter how much time passes after contacting the operators, we will not be able to do anything more about it.

This makes one thing very clear to us, no matter how much you buy a device approved in Spain, only operators such as Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, etc., will be the only ones that will have the power to improve the mobile signal by installing a repeater, repeater or amplifier in our homes. If we do it on our own, we will be breaking the law.