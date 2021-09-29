Background videos for Google Meet video calls come to Android

There are many co-workers who decide to place a background in video calls so that what they hide behind is not seen. Sometimes because they have everything a little misplaced and not presentable, and others for a simple matter of maintaining privacy. So many apps have invested enormous efforts to make these digital effects simple and credible. Google Meet is one of the companies that has tried the most to allow us to pretend that we are in another place, but it has the problem that it covers so many platforms, that some are still trying to receive the news that is released. It is, paradoxically, the case of smartphones with Android, which continue to view with a certain resentment that inclination of those from Mountain View to bring things to the web browser or iOS first. Place background videos in calls One of those functions that were already present in Google Meet when we used it through the web browser was the possibility of placing a video in the background, instead of a static image. An ideal resource to give life to the scenario that we have set up in the background: be it a paradisiacal beach, a school class or a very entertaining party with merriment included. Google has finally decided to add to the list of platforms that can introduce these videos to all Android phones, which from now on will be able to choose these moving sequences as the background for conversations. Which, by the way, iPhone and iPad users have already been enjoying, which practically at the same time as in Chrome they had this resource at their disposal to use it for a few weeks. At the moment these videos are predefined and we can choose them from a small catalog that arrives with the update, and that takes us to a class, a beach and a party with bananas in the background, as you can see from the images you have above and that give an idea of ​​the effect they produce. Of course, what there is no doubt is that it turns our conversations into a more fun and carefree experience. As always in these cases, updates will take about 15 days from the start date, which is September 28. It will be within that period of time when all Google Meet users on Android will see this new function arrive. >