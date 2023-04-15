5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech News'Backend code' suggests the Apple Card Savings account is nearing launch

‘Backend code’ suggests the Apple Card Savings account is nearing launch

Tech News
apple card savings account.jpg
apple card savings account.jpg
- Advertisement -

Last October, Apple announced a new Savings account for Apple Card that would let users earn interest on their Daily Cash deposits right in the Wallet app. Six months later, it appears almost ready to launch, and could be here as early as April 17.

As spotted by @aaronp613 on Twitter, some “backend” code suggests Apple is preparing to launch the new feature within the coming weeks. Similar code was found referencing Apple Pay Later before it launched in a prerelease capacity last month. That service is only available to randomly selected users in the U.S.

Similarly, even if it launches in full, Apple Card Savings won’t be available to everyone once it arrives. It requires opening a separate Goldman Sachs savings account that will have its own eligibility requirements. However, there are “no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements,” according to Apple. Users will also be able to have Daily Cash deposit automatically into Apple Card Savings and link outside bank accounts to transfer funds. 

- Advertisement -

Apple hasn’t announced the interest rate for Apple Card Savings, but it’s likely to be significantly higher than the national average of 0.35 percent. Most high-yield savings accounts have rates between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

What to do to use your mobile as a mouse on your Google TV or Android TV TV

Did you know that you can use your mobile phone as a mouse for...
Tech News

Galaxy S24 and S25 may have versions with Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos, indicate rumors

Update (04/14/2023) - FM A few months after the launch of Samsung's new top-of-the-line phones,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.