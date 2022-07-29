Backbone Introduces PlayStation’s Premium iPhone Controller | Price

backbone and Sony have collaborated to create a iphone controller inspired by the DualSense of the PlayStation 5. The Backbone One PlayStation Edition recalls that of the Japanese console in color, materials and finishes, and despite the directional keys are different from those of the DualSense they take up the transparent structure.
Backbone One PlayStation Edition is the ideal tool – along with a good internet connection, 15 Mbps bandwidth recommended – for play PS4 or PS5 titles via your iPhone through the PS Remote Play app. It’s not the only way to get the most out of the new Backbone One, which also comes in handy for classic iOS games from the App Store. Another aspect to underline is labsence of an integrated battery: it is powered by the iPhone (the company assures that it requires very little energy), so there is no risk of wanting to play and discover that the controller is discharged.
Also available the Backbone app for iOS with a section dedicated to PlayStation. Backbone One PlayStation Edition has the input for the 3.5 mm headphone jack with or without a microphone, it has a Lightning pass through input to charge the iPhone while playing and a specific button to record clips or to take screenshots, and comes with a specific adapter for iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max even if Backbone ensures that it is compatible with all iPhones.
Backbone One PlayStation Edition is already on sale on the official Italian store (link in VIA) for 119.99 euros. Included in the price are three months of free trial of Discord Nitro and 1 month of Apple Arcade (here our in-depth analysis).
- physical connection (via Lightning) to minimize latency
- compatible with any game that supports a controller as input
- button dedicated to capturing clips / screenshots
- 3.5 mm jack input for headphones with or without microphone
- Lightning input for charging the iPhone
- specific adapter for iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
- no battery
- dimensions: 93.9 x 32.6 mm, width of 176.2 mm when folded, of 257.6 mm when extended, weight of 138 grams