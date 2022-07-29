Backbone Introduces PlayStation’s Premium iPhone Controller | Price

and Sony have collaborated to create a inspired by the DualSense of the PlayStation 5. The Backbone One PlayStation Edition recalls that of the Japanese console in color, materials and finishes, and despite the directional keys are different from those of the DualSense they take up the transparent structure.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition is the ideal tool – along with a good internet connection, 15 Mbps bandwidth recommended – for play PS4 or PS5 titles via your iPhone through the PS Remote Play app. It’s not the only way to get the most out of the new Backbone One, which also comes in handy for classic iOS games from the App Store. Another aspect to underline is labsence of an integrated battery: it is powered by the iPhone (the company assures that it requires very little energy), so there is no risk of wanting to play and discover that the controller is discharged.