HomeTech GiantsAppleBack to square one: Twitter will remove all legacy verification badges soon

Back to square one: Twitter will remove all legacy verification badges soon

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Back to square one: Twitter will remove all legacy verification badges soon
- Advertisement -

Twitter is going through several changes including the sale of verification badges, which has angered and confused many users by not distinguishing between official accounts and subscribers. Now Elon Musk has announced that all legacy accounts that already had a verification badge will lose this feature, with the exception of selected users.

As we can see in the Tweet above, Musk states that the legacy blue verification badge (the one obtained through the Twitter Blue subscription) will be removed for all users. The only exception will be for companies with proven identity on the social network.

The argument is that several accounts received the verification seal in a “corrupt” way, that is, often trying to impersonate other people such as celebrities, companies and much more.

1670942704 578 Back to square one Twitter will remove all legacy verification

Legacy and corporate verified seals. Images: playback
- Advertisement -

As we can see above, currently blue badge accounts will show the following warning:

This is a pre-existing verified account. It may or may not be from a person of notoriety.

In this way, these accounts will soon no longer have the verified seal, which will be granted again after further verification. This is the case of the TechSmart and Elon Musk accounts, which should receive the seal again in the coming months.

The second case involves the accounts of companies like Microsoft, Twitter itself, Google, Apple and others, which will now have a yellow seal to avoid confusion. Finally, the last case involves politicians and government bodies, which will receive a gray seal to indicate their purpose.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 13/12/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected,...
Mobile

Tim Cook confirms it: iPhone cameras use Sony sensors

It is not usual for Apple to talk about the components of its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.