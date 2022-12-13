Back to square one: Twitter will remove all legacy verification badges soon

Twitter is going through several changes including the sale of verification badges, which has angered and confused many users by not distinguishing between official accounts and subscribers. Now Elon Musk has announced that all legacy accounts that already had a verification badge will lose this feature, with the exception of selected users.

In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

As we can see in the Tweet above, Musk states that the legacy blue verification badge (the one obtained through the Twitter Blue subscription) will be removed for all users. The only exception will be for companies with proven identity on the social network. The argument is that several accounts received the verification seal in a “corrupt” way, that is, often trying to impersonate other people such as celebrities, companies and much more.

- Advertisement - As we can see above, currently blue badge accounts will show the following warning: This is a pre-existing verified account. It may or may not be from a person of notoriety. In this way, these accounts will soon no longer have the verified seal, which will be granted again after further verification. This is the case of the TechSmart and Elon Musk accounts, which should receive the seal again in the coming months.

The second case involves the accounts of companies like Microsoft, Twitter itself, Google, Apple and others, which will now have a yellow seal to avoid confusion. Finally, the last case involves politicians and government bodies, which will receive a gray seal to indicate their purpose.

