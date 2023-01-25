Back to school: ASUS launches promotion of notebooks and cell phones in its official store

2023 has started and it’s already back to school season and as the world of technology and education are increasingly integrated, ASUS has launched a special promotion in its store to make life easier for those looking for a new notebook or cell phone.

Among the special conditions quoted by ASUS in the promotion are installment purchases in up to 12 interest-free installments, 10% discount for payments via Pix and fixed shipping of R$ 19.90 for selected products with shipping throughout Europe.

Several products from the ASUS Zenfone, ROG, Zenbook, Vivobook and ASUS Notebook lines participate in the promotion, which can be great complements for students of different ages and academic levels.

The offers are valid until February 10, 2023 and are available on the official ASUS store. Some of the participating cell phone models are the Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 9, ROG Phone 5S, ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and notebooks such as the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED and even the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

To access the special area with the offers just click on the link below: