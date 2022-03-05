Babylon’s Fall falls in its premiere: only 1188 simultaneous players on Steam

With a small early access starting on February 28th, and an official release happening just a couple of days ago on March 3rd, it looks like Babylon’s Fall could become a new setback for Square Enixafter having registered one of the worst premieres of a great company within Steam, its only platform available for PC.

Despite the great initial expectation, it seems that this cooperative action RPG developed with PlatinumGames has barely managed to accumulate a peak of 1,188 concurrent players on Steamwith a trend that seems to remain stagnant below a thousand simultaneous users for the next few days.

This is detailed in the data shared from SteamDB, in which the low popularity that the game is facing is also highlighted, with a maximum peak of 4,457 concurrent viewers on Twitchfar from even entering the 50 most watched games on the streaming platform, something very unusual in a premiere from a major publisher.

Part of the reason for this bad premiere is shown to us by the reviews of Steam users, currently with “Mixed” ratings that remain close to 50% between positive and negative. And it is that many users are branding Babylon’s Fall as «a free to play game for 60 euros“, noting even that “this game looks and feels like a bad PlayStation 2 port with micro-transactions«, as highlighted by the two most voted reviews. In fact, even some media like Giant Bomb have highlighted their own comments in their reviews in which they heavily punish the current state of the game: «I find it hard to think of a full price video game that made a worse first impression on me than Babylon’s Fall«.

However, it should be noted that this title has had the misfortune of having coincided on a date very close to the premiere of Lost Ark and Elden Ring, which have reached maximum peaks of 962,000 and 889,000 simultaneous players, and respectively, during this last week. .