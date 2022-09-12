Babylon 5: Series creator Straczynski announces secret project for 2023

While the reboot of the original series is still in production, there is a second with the original cast scheduled for release in 2023.

J. Michael Straczynski, the of the science fiction cult series “ 5” is not only working on a new edition, but also has a secret second project for the universe up his sleeve. As he assured a few days ago on Twitter, it has long been finished and has a release date in the coming year. It’s the closest in tone to the original Babylon 5 of anything produced since, “as if no time had passed at all,” he tweeted. All the surviving actors and actresses from the original series are on board. He couldn’t say exactly what it was about, nor what medium it was about.

Waiting for news from Babylon 5

Straczynski added that the project is to be presented and then also made available at next year’s San Diego Comic Con – the comic fair will take place from June 20 to 23, 2023. Are involved in the statement “All means allAccording to at least Bruce Boxleitner (John Sheridan), Claudia Christian (Susan Ivanova), Bill Mumy (Lennier), Peter Jursaik (Londo Mollari), Patricia Tallman (Lyta Alexander) and Andrea Thompson (Talia Winters). whether each in their original roles, the project was secretly prepared with the cast of the original series, explains Straczynski. He had already a year and a half ago on twitter searched for 3D computer graphics from the original series.

Babylon 5 was filmed between 1993 and 1998 and is one of the most important and popular science fiction series ever. The series set itself apart from the most influential Star Trek series of the time, especially with the narrative of a continuous story and episodes that build on one another. Several TV movies and the TV series “Crusade” followed, which took place in the fictional universe. After that, the series became quiet, also because the responsible production company, Warner Bros, put up resolute resistance to further projects. A year ago it became known that the US television station The CW was working on a new edition in which Straczynski was involved.

The new series was actually supposed to go into production this year, it was said at the time. Then, at the beginning of this year, it became known that the US group Nexstar wanted to buy the television company The CW from the media groups ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia. As a result, the Babylon 5 reboot planned there was not among the projects selected for production. Straczynski personally received a call from The CW boss at the time, who assured him that this job had only been postponed for a year – “until the dust settles”. “B5 Projekt 1” is currently still waiting for production to be commissioned, he assures.



(mho)

