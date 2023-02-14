Babylist to open its first physical store in L.A. area

- Advertisement -

Online-native baby products marketplace Babylist will open its first brick-and-mortar store this summer in Beverly Hills, California.

The 18,000-square-foot store will offer parents the opportunity to test and experience products in person, offering a guided registry experience, a gift boutique and brand integrations.

“They will be guided to feel empowered by the registry process, and will leave feeling relieved and accomplished (vs. stressed and overwhelmed post-big box retailer visit),” the…