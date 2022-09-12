AYANEO GEEK, another portable console with AMD

- Advertisement -

GEEK is the latest announced by the Chinese firm specializing in handheld computers. It can already be reserved for an exchange price of 630 dollars and we are waiting for it soon in the international market.

The Steam Deck has been a shock to a segment of portable gaming machines that, like other electronic products such as compact cameras, went into a clear decline in sales as the performance and versatility of smartphones increased and users bet on its versatility also to play in mobility.

But it is clear that there is nothing better to play than a dedicated console. And AYANEO has a rich catalog that is now expanding with GEEK. The machine will not go unnoticed because its design of transparent chassis and a black and purple finish similar to the one Nintendo used on the Nintendo 64 and Gameboy Color.

The manufacturer continues betting on AMD hardware and the AYANEO GEEK mounts a Ryzen 7 6800U as engine. It is a very powerful ZEN 3 “Rembrandt” series processor for the machine at hand with its 8 cores and 16 threads that can work with frequencies of up to 4.7 GHz. This series also improves the power of the graphics section with a chip RDNA2 with 12 compute units (50% more than the Steam Deck) and increased frequencies up to 2.2 GHz.

The speed of the RAM it equips has also been improved, LPDDR5-6400 and storage with SSD PCIe 4.0 of up to 512 Gbytes. No other specs have been disclosed, but we’re expecting the new USB4 port for charging and data and 800p or 1200p display options from its 7-inch panel.

AYANEO GEEK is now available for reservation on its Chinese website starting at RMB 4,399, around 630 dollars/euro. We will have to wait for the launch in the international market, we suppose in time for the Christmas campaign and with a price higher than that of China. These handheld machines are not cheap, but they are undoubtedly much better than a mobile for mobile gaming.