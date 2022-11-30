AWS SimSpace Weaver, a new tool from Amazon to simulate cities in the cloud

At the opening of re:Invent, Amazon’s recent conference introduced AWS SimSpace Weaver, a cloud-based service that allows developers to run simulations on the scale of a city.

This service, aimed at professional use, was designed to free simulation developers from the limitations of commonly used hardware.

A new tool to create city simulators

AWS SimSpace Weaver Its target users are city administrators dedicated to the virtual simulation of episodes such as natural disasters, to test emergency response systems, as well as the impact on vehicular traffic during sports games, among other instances that are beyond control. common dynamics of a city.

The complexity of these situations lies in the presence of many moving parts. As an advantage for its simulation, it is not a requirement that these instances be developed in a real way beforehand, since it is a job that is done using data.

The ability to run these simulations in the cloud brings with it the advantage of having the ability to have multiple external parties view and interact with the simulation remotely and in real time.

“The simulation of these events requires the modeling of hundreds of thousands of independent dynamic entities to represent people and vehicles”said Marcia Villalba, in charge of public relations with AWS developers, at the amazon blog. “Each entity has its own set of behaviors that must be modeled as it moves through the world and interacts with other entities. Simulating this at real world scale requires CPU and memory beyond what you can have in an instance.”he added.

AWS SimSpace Weaver works by dividing space into instances and partitions. The data replication system of this system is responsible for managing memory management and networks, to transfer entities between partitions.

Amazon clarifies that SimSpace Weaver is not itself a simulator. Rather, it is a tool that makes available a foundation on which a simulator can be built across instances, weaving multiple shards into a single experience.

Developers working with Unity and Unreal Engine 5 can already access the system through SimSpace Weaver plugins for these platforms. You can use this tool in the US East, US West, Asia Pacific, and Europe AWS Regions.

To occupy this resource, an initial fee or license is not charged, since its price depends on the number of instances that a developer integrates into his simulation.