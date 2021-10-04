Award-winning Irish comedian Sean Begley brings hilariously ‘tragic’ show to Dublin

Award-winning stand-up comedian Sean Begley has announced two shows in two different Dublin theatres.

Sean Begley, who is a teacher by day and comedian by night, will bring his ‘Tragic’ laughs to both the Mill Theatre in Dundrum and the Draiocht in Blanchardstown this November.

Having won Best New Act at the 2018 Bray Comedy Festival, Sean is emerging from lockdown with his ever-unique brand of comedy and takes on things like marriage, parenthood and friendship.

Expect Sean to share anecdotes from his life and family while touching on mental health and getting candid about the passing of his oldest and dearest friend.

Speaking abut the return of live comedy after Covid-19 restrictions, Sean revealed: “I love performing.

“Where else will you get people to listen to you for 20 or 30 minutes at a time without being interrupted?

“I’m a teacher and have four children. I can’t get a word in edgeways.”

Supporting Sean for his gig at the Mill Theatre in Dundrum is Louise O’Toole, who has become a regular in the comedy circuit since 2018 and has even performed at festivals like Electric Picnic.

Meanwhile, Graham Morrisey will support Sean in the Draíocht Theatre in Blanchardstown.

Sean’s Mill Theatre show will take place on Saturday, November 13th with tickets on sale now at milltheatre.ie.

Seanwill then perform at the Draiocht Theatre in Blanchardstown on Thursday, November 18th. Tickets for that show are on sale now at draiocht.ie.

For the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up to our free newsletter.