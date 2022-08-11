Avoid the bombardment of recommendations you receive on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The social network has become one of the most used in Spain. It has many good things, such as integrating a large number of options, but as far as recommendations are concerned, its operation can clearly be improved. We are going to show you a way to end the that is usually d when opening the application. It is true that the company itself recognized that the number of recommendations sent to users was excessive, and that things would change. But, if you don’t want to wait for the movement of the social network itself, there is a way to have some control over the recommendations that will surely make your life on Instagram much calmer. And this is not a small thing when we talk about a service like the one we are talking about. How to control the recommendations you receive on Instagram Well, to achieve this, it is important that you keep in mind that you will not prevent yourself from receiving recommendations from time to time, since this is impossible because the tool is activated by default on the company’s servers (and, in addition, , advertising will continue to reach you as usual). But, what you will achieve is to reduce what you don’t want to see when the app opens. What you have to do is the following: Find the recommendation that you did not like and, in it, in the upper right area you will find an X. Click on it to access the tool that you have to use to activate the necessary option. A contextual menu will appear in which there are different options, one of them is called Pause all the suggested publications in the news for 30 minutes. This, obviously, for practically everything regarding the recommendations during that time, which is sure to be a break. Once this is done, you have finished and you will be able to see that everything is activated with a large message on the terminal screen. Simpler impossible. Obviously, what you should do is repeat this operation as many times as you see recommendations, since in this way you can the bombardment of recommendations that is suffered on many occasions on Instagram. It’s not perfect, since it’s not a configuration that lasts a long time, but at least it makes your visit to the social network not as annoying as on other occasions (because you see more things that the app advises you than the profiles you follow and that really interest you). >