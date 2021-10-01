Avoid Google trackers in Firefox by enabling Hyperlink Auditing

Tracking is a practice that has become very normal, from the smallest website to the largest companies. This is the case with Google, for example, if you do a search from Firefox on this engine and try to copy the link of a result, you will see that you will copy a different link. This is because we need to enable Hyperlink Auditing in Firefox to prevent this from being the case.

In that sense, we want to show you the steps to follow to copy links from the Google search engine in Firefox and obtain the specific link that we want to follow.

So you can enable Hyperlink Auditing in Firefox

Hyperlink Auditing is a feature present in browsers whose function is to prevent other resources from loading when copying or clicking on a link. Nowadays, it is very common for sites to add trackers to their links in order to detect when they click or how many they receive. This is done in a transparent way for the user and although in browsers such as Chrome or Safari the option to avoid it is enabled, in Firefox it is not.

In that sense, if you are a Firefox user and you want to copy your links without additions or avoid tracking, it is best to enable Hyperlink Auditing. To do so, we will only have to visit the configuration page of the browser and find an entry that will indicate whether it is enabled or not.

To do this, type in the address bar About: Config and once inside look for browser.send_pings and if it is set to False, change it to True.





Then restart the browser and you can avoid loading Google trackers and copy links normally from the search engine. Enabling Hyperlink Auditing in Firefox will give you an additional privacy add-on, considering that you are not activating the additional link resources for tracking.