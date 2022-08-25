AVM will present new products at IFA 2022

- Advertisement -

The German company will be at the IFA to be held this year in Berlin, a long-awaited event that confirms the return to normality that we are experiencing after the end of the confinements caused by COVID-19, and which will serve as a gala setting for AVM to present its most important news.

Among the most important novelties that we have confirmed, new stand out within the series FRITZ!Box for fiber optics, DSL, cable and 5G/LTE, although we will also see new features in the FRITZ! Mesh Repeater and Powerline lines. AVM will not forget about home automation solutions to boost the smart home, and will also talk about FRITZ!OS 7.50 and the DECT FRITZ!Fon X6.

We start with the routers of the German giant, and we see that the two main protagonists will be the FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiber and the 5530 Fiber. Both offer fiber optic connection, and AVM will be holding a live demo to show IFA attendees just how easy it is to connect a FRITZ!Box Fiber at home and the energy-saving benefits they offer (they can reduce power consumption by up to by 40%).

Jumping to the repeaters we find the FRITZ!Repeater 3000AX, a new repeater with Wi-Fi Mesh technology that is compatible with the Wi-Fi 6 standard, and has tri-band technology. It is capable of reaching maximum speeds of 4,200 Mbps and offers high coverage. Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated solutions of the German company.

The DECT FRITZ!Fon X6 represents a major renewal of AVM’s DECT telephony portfolio. It comes equipped with a 2.4-inch screen, is finished in black and white for a sleek design and blends seamlessly into any space, and offers a full range of features, including call forwarding and answering machines, HD voice quality and full integration with the smart home.

They will not miss either FRITZ!DECT 302, an intelligent thermostat that will allow us to regulate heating more effectively and reduce costs, and FRITZ!OS 7.50, an important update of the well-known operating system of the German company that will bring a total of 100 new functions, and that will allow us to enjoy improvements that will make our lives much easier. Its launch will take place in a few weeks.

We will be attentive during the next days to tell you in more detail all the keys of these AVM news, as well as other announcements of interest that the German company may make during the celebration of IFA 2022.