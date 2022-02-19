AVM will present FRITZ!OS 7.50 at MWC 2022

The German company has confirmed that it will attend this year’s MWC which, as usual, will take place in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3, and will take the opportunity to introduce FRITZ!OS 7.50the next big update that will receive its well-known Linux-based operating system that, as many of our readers will know, drives its ecosystem of routers, repeaters, PLCs and other connectivity and home automation solutions.

MWC 2022 is going to be an important turning point because, in the end, it is a first step that will take us from return to that normality that we crave so much. The fact that it is again face-to-face is key in this regard, and I think that after all the time that we have been dragging the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is something worth mentioning.

Returning to the AVM news, the German company has confirmed, as we anticipated, that FRITZ! OS 7.50 will be one of the big stars, but it won’t be the only one. AVM will also present nnew WLAN solutions and products compatible with Wi-Fi 6+ and Mesh. I can give you some names:

FRITZ!Box 6690 Cable, designed for cable connections.

FRITZ!Box 4060 tri-band WLAN router.

FRITZ!Box 6850 5G, to always be connected.

FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, a repeater of the latest generation.

FRITZ!Repeater 6000, a high-performance tri-band repeater.

we will also see new fiber optic productsbut we do not have specific details to offer you at the moment, unfortunately.

FRITZ!OS 7.50 will come loaded with new features

Although this update has not yet reached the general channel, has been available in the AVM lab for some timea mode that allows the most advanced users (yes, those enthusiasts who like to mess around) to try the latest news when they are in the pre-launch phase.

Thanks to this, I can anticipate some of the news most important that FRITZ!OS 7.50 will bring:

FRITZ!Fon can now say by voice who is calling.

WireGuard compatibility.

Performance improvements with Wi-Fi Mesh.

FRITZ!NAS is compatible with exFAT.

Performance, security, stability and home automation improvements.

Once the presentation event that AVM plans for this year’s MWC is held, we will tell you all the most important news and, of course, also all the FRITZ!OS 7.50 keys and the devices for which this will be available. new update. It goes without saying that, like the other versions of FRITZ!OS, it will be totally free. To enjoy it, we will only have to install it through the interface of our router, unless we have automatic updates activated, in which case it will be downloaded and installed without us having to do anything.