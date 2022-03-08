AVM presents the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX: Small, but powerful and state-of-the-art

AVM has presented the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, a state-of-the-art repeater that maintains the classic design that the German company has accustomed us to, and that makes the leap to the Wi-Fi 6 standard. This standard offers important improvements compared to Wi-Fi 6, as our regular readers will already know, although if you have doubts about it, don’t worry, you can consult this article that we published a few months ago. In it you will find all the information you need.

Within the AVM product catalog, repeaters have become the best-selling solutions in Spain. With this in mind, it is not surprising that the German company has rushed to bring to our country the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, one of its most important repeaters and more interesting for price-performance value, since we can get it for between 80 and 90 euros, depending on the retailer in which we decide to look.

The FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX is a high-performance repeater, as evidenced by its high working speed, but it is also a reliable, compact and lightweight solution. The latter is important, and thanks to its size of only 80 x 80 x 37 mmwe can install it in any corner of our home, or our office.

And since we are talking about its installation, to make this important task as easy as possible, the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX comes with a signal strength indicator light. This represents an important value, since it allows us to easily find the optimal position to place the repeater, that is, we will be able to hurry the distance as much as possible, but without making the mistake of using a plug that is too far from the router.

Specifications of the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX

Compact Wi-Fi 6 compatible repeater equipped with two radio units.

Speed ​​of up to 2,400 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and up to 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. We will enjoy high performance in either of the two bands.

Optimized to work in multi-device environments, thanks to its compatibility with the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh, which allows us to combine several Wi-Fi access points to create a single intelligent wireless network and always enjoy the maximum possible performance.

Very easy to install and link, thanks to its Wi-Fi intensity indicator light and its WPS button. It also has a Gigabit LAN port.

Compatible with the latest WPA3 security standard and encrypted connections in public Wi-Fi hotspots (OWE).

It integrates Crossband-Repeating, Bandsteering and Automatic Channel Search technologies, which means that our Wi-Fi 6 connection will always be optimized to offer the best experience.

Automatic updates, guest networking features, full compatibility with the FRITZ! AVM and power saving functions.

5 year warranty.

AVM has not yet given us the official sale price, but as I said before we have already been able to see it in some Spanish retailers with a price that starts at 80 euros. On the official Spanish website of the German manufacturer it is not yet listed, so I imagine that we will have to wait a few days until its official launch takes place.