AVM presents its new network solutions at AOTEC 2022

AVM, the main European provider of network solutions, will present this week at the AOTEC 2002 Technology Fair its new fiber optic routers and intelligent Wi-Fi repeaters from its FRITZ! range.

This week a benchmark event for the local telecommunications operator sector is being held in the Andalusian city of Malaga. The AOTEC, organized by the homonymous association, has established itself as a benchmark event and brings together operators, infrastructure providers, technology companies, professional installers and service providers. This edition has 113 exhibitors in an exhibition area that occupies 40% more space than in 2021 and is expected to exceed 3,000 professional visitors.

AVM at AOTEC 2022

The great German manufacturer will be one of the highlights of the event. He will occupy Stand 71 of the Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga where he will explain how he supports local operators so that they can offer higher quality hardware to their customers and will demonstrate the operation of his products. And it is that as the Country Manager of AVM in Spain, Ralf Muntean, explains, network infrastructures need equipment that can take advantage of them:

«The range and quality of fiber optics in Spain are very good, even better than in many parts of Germany. The problem is that the routers that most users use are not up to par in terms of speed and performance. This means that many users are paying for fiber speeds that they do not enjoy when they connect to your Wi-Fi network«.

To this end, AVM will exhibit at the fair the latest fiber optic routers and intelligent Wi-Fi repeaters from its FRITZ! range, which solve these deficiencies by making the most of the speeds available in home and office networks.

routers

FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiberit is most prominent as AVM’s flagship product. It is a router compatible with all standard fiber optic connections in Europe and is designed to take full advantage of the high speeds offered by these connections. It reaches 10 gigabits per second and has Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless networking protocol.

This allows it to offer wireless speeds of 2400 Mbit/s on the 5 Ghz band and 1200 Mbit/s on the 2.4 Ghz band, for maximum speed browsing on all devices. In addition, it incorporates a telephone switchboard and two USB 3.0 ports to share hard drives or printers in home or small office networks.

AVM will also be showcasing other recently released routers, such as the FRITZ!Box 5530 Fiber or the tri-band Wi-Fi router FRITZ!Box 4060. All these devices have the features that the FRITZ! range is known for, such as Wi-Fi Mesh, a DECT base for home automation and telephony, parental control, VPN, NAS and much more.

WiFi repeaters

Other network solutions that can be seen at the AVM stand at AOTEC 2022 is the manufacturer’s range of Wi-Fi repeaters. These products are especially popular in Spain, as they allow the range of the wireless network to be extended, ensuring maximum connection speed in all areas of the home or office, even if they are far from the router.

Among the products shown in this category, the FRITZ!Repeater 6000. It is a powerful wireless repeater with three radio units (2 x 5 GHz and 1 x 2.4 GHz) that intelligently guarantee the maximum performance of all the devices connected to the Wi-Fi network. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi 6 compatible and works with most popular routers.

One step below in performance and price is the FRITZ!Repeater 3000, the ideal Wi-Fi repeater for users who need to connect a large number of wired and wireless devices to the same network. To do this, it offers three radio bands, as well as three LAN ports, and is compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh, an intelligent technology that allows multiple access points (routers and repeaters) to be combined into a single wireless network that works with the same identifier and password.

Finally, the FRITZ!Repeater 1200AX It is the most compact Wi-Fi repeater in the range. With its small size and ease of installation, it can be placed anywhere there is an outlet to quickly and easily expand wireless coverage at home or in the office. WPS setup and WPA2 security encryption ensure you’re up and running in a minute, while offering maximum protection to any wireless network.