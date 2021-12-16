AVM Launches the FRITZ! Box 4060: Compatibility, and Performance, by Flag

The well-known German manufacturer AVM has launched the FRITZ! Box 4060, a very special product as it becomes the company’s first router that is designed to connect in bridge mode with any fiber optic, cable or DLS modem. What does this mean for the user? Well, very simple, it means that you can enjoy all the advantages offered by a next-generation router, and without having to go into complicated settings, nor to deal with problems or incompatibilities.

In terms of design, the FRITZ! Box 4060 keeps the classic line that we have seen in other AVM products, but with a more marked minimalist touch, something that, together with the dominant white tone and the red hue on the front, gives it an elegant and discreet look, allowing it to look good in any corner. On the front it has different LED indicators that will allow us to identify the status of the network with a simple glance, and on the back it integrates different connectors.

As we have anticipated, the FRITZ! Box 4060 is a next-generation model, and this means that it is capable of offering a high level of performanceboth wirelessly and wired, and seamlessly integrates into AVM’s software ecosystem. It is also very easy to use, since, as we have said, we can use it in bridge mode. We just have to connect it to the modem via a LAN cable and follow the interactive wizard to complete the configuration. It is very easy, and totally safe.

AVM FRITZ! Box 4060: Key Specifications

Special router for bridge mode (without modem functions) with connection to any fiber optic, cable or DSL modem.

Tri-band router (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 5 GHz) supports Wi-Fi Mesh.

Speed ​​up to 6 Gbps under Wi-Fi 6 (1,200 Mbps + 2,400 Mbps + 2,400 Mbps).

4 × 4 MIMO multi-user.

WPA2 and WPA3 encryption, parental control functions and guest network.

It can work as a DECT base for 6 cordless telephones and home automation devices (ULE).

Integrated NAS server and media player (UPnP-AV).

Three Gigabit LAN ports and a USB 3.0 port, which will allow us to share printers and storage.

Compatible with IPv6.

FRITZ! OS as the operating system.

Five year warranty.

Measurements: 81 x 210 x 170 mm.

Average consumption: 9-11 watts.

AVM has confirmed that its launch in Spain is imminent, although we still do not know its official price. However, I have been able to take a look at some retailers, and have found it listed for about 200 euros or so. Keep in mind that that price is just a reference, and it doesn’t have to fit in with AVM’s MSRP.