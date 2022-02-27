AVM FRITZ!OS allows you to block devices in a simple way, we tell you how

When AVM launched FRITZ!OS in its version 7.20, it confirmed the arrival of a large number of new features that, ultimately, were going to make life so much easier. In total, we were able to identify more than 100 improvements, and among them, one of the most interesting, and most useful, allowed us to block devices directly, and in a simple way.

Its usefulness is beyond doubt. Imagine that your child wants to connect to the Internet at times that he is not allowed, or that you identify a strange device connected to your Wi-Fi network, and you realize that he is stealing your bandwidth. With device lock you can veto both access to your Internet connection, either temporarily or permanently.

In the end, with this new feature introduced by AVM in FRITZ!OS, you have more control over your Internet connection, and the devices that can and cannot connect to it. You have the last word, and the best thing is that using this function is very, very easy. Do you want to know how you can use it? Well keep reading, we are going to tell you.

How to block devices with AVM FRITZ!OS 7.20 or higher

The first thing we have to do is go to the user interface of our FRITZ!Box. Once there, we headed to the “Internet > Filters” section. A table will appear with all the devices that are connected to our network. Now we just have to click on them and choose the block option, without further ado. If we want to lift the veto, we will only have to repeat the process, but choosing the unlock option.

If we are away from home and an emergency arises related to the devices connected to our network, nothing happens, since we can control them no matter where we are via MyFRITZ! or the MyFRITZ!App application, which have the same device blocking function, and we can activate it from our smartphone or tablet. In the same way, we can also access numerous settings of our network.

In case you prefer to establish a strict schedule regimen, you will be glad to know that you can also do it with no problem. FRITZ!OS has a complete parental control system that not only allows us to block access to the Internet at certain times to prevent our children from connecting, but also gives us the possibility of set filters that prevent them from visiting certain web pagesand we also have security measures in place that will prevent them from getting into the router and changing those settings.

Keep in mind that you can modify the limitations and restrictions that you set whenever you want, or leave them active indefinitely. It is also important to remember that even if you block an intruder on your Wi-Fi network, it is imperative that you act immediately to change your passwordsince otherwise it could sneak back in with another device that you have not blocked.

