AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX, an all-terrain router capable of meeting the needs of any user

The AVM FRITZ! Box 7590 AX is presented as the successor to the AVM FRITZ! Box 7590, a router that was at the time the top of the range of the German company and that, as you may have imagined from the two new initials that accompany it, is ready for work with the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. It had been available in Germany for some time, and today we can finally confirm that has arrived in Spain.

Externally, the AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX keeps the line and keys of the previous model, which means that it retains the white finish and the red details. This continuous approach to the exterior confirms that what is important is inside, and in this sense, the new AVM has everything to stand out as one of the best routers in its category, and in its price range.

As we anticipated, the AVM FRITZ! Box 7590 AX is a router compatible with the Wi-Fi 6 standard. It uses a 4×4 dual-band configuration, which allows it to offer a maximum speed of 2,400 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 1,200 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. This leaves us with a combined speed of 3,600 Mbps.

Its high speed and its compatibility with the latest industry technologiesmakes it a solution capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding users, and it can also have its place in professional environments, thanks to the different control, security and administration options offered by its FRITZ! OS operating system.

The AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX can work with a high-performance router, supports Wi-Fi Mesh and also offers DECT/IP PBX. How could it be otherwise, it has WPA3 encryption, it offers secure remote access to the local network via VPN to improve security, it is compatible with the entire ecosystem of free AVM applications and it will receive regular updates that will improve its performance.

Specifications and price of the AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX