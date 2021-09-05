AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000 or FRITZ! Repeater 2400: Which model to choose?

You need a Wi-Fi repeater. You are sure that you are going to choose an AVM model, but you doubt between the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 and the FRITZ! Repeater 2400, two interesting and high-performance options that, however, have important differences between them and that, therefore, are lead to different user profiles.

Choosing can be very complicated, and when we move within the high-end range even more since, in the end, it is easy for us to get carried away by that, I invest a little more to get something that I know will be better. This may seem right But do you think it is worth paying for something that you are not really going to use or take advantage of? The answer is obvious.

Therefore, we have decided to write this article, where we are going to help you decide which model best suits your needs, the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 or the FRITZ! Repeater 2400. If after reading this article you have any questions, do not worry, you can leave them in the comments and we will help you solve them. Without further ado, we begin.

AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000 and FRITZ! Repeater 2400: Keys and Specifications

The FRITZ! Repeater 3000 is a top-of-the-range repeater that, unlike the FRITZ! Repeater 2400, does not plug directly into a socket and stay there. we can place it on a table or on a shelf without any problem. This gives it greater versatility, and facilitates its location in high places and free of obstacles, which in the end helps to maximize the range of the signal.

By contrast, the FRITZ! Repeater 2400 is a classic repeater, which means that we must connect it to a socket and that it will be located in that position, with all that that implies. In most cases it is not a problem, but in some situations the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 may be a better option just for the fact that we can place it on a table.

Both AVM repeaters integrate seamlessly with the application ecosystem of the German company and with FRITZ! OS, and receive frequent security updates that can also improve performance, stability and add new functions.

FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Specifications

Triple band repeater: a 5 GHz band (2 × 2) at a speed of 866 Mbps , another 5 GHz band (4 × 4) to 1,733 Mbps and a 2.4 GHz (2 × 2) band at 400 Mbps.

Support for Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi Mesh, to optimize and improve the range of any wireless network.

It has WPS, which simplifies its integration without having to carry out any changes in our network.

Equipped with “band steering”, “AP steering”, “crossband repeating” and “self-healing” technologies.

It comes with two Gigabit LAN ports that simplifies the connection and integration of other devices.

Optimized construction to offer high performance while maintaining low energy consumption.

It has a very compact format (measures 8.8 x 13.6 x 18.4 cm), which facilitates its placement even in very small spaces.

LED lighting system with adjustable intensity that indicates both the status of the connection and its quality.

Full integration with FRITZ! Apps. With the FRITZ! App WLAN we can find, in seconds, the ideal place to place the FRITZ! Repeater 3000.

Compatible with FRITZ! OS, an operating system that AVM updates regularly, integrating new functions and improving security.

Factory wireless encryption.

Price: 129.99 euros.

FRITZ! Repeater 2400 Specifications

Extend the reach of our Wi-Fi connection.

Wi-Fi 5 a 1,733 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and Wi-Fi 4 a 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band.

Designed to meet the needs of the most demanding users.

Wi-Fi Mesh technology: FRITZ! they are combined into a single intelligent wireless network for optimal performance.

“Crossband Repeating”: when working in dual band (AC + N) the best connection with the router and the Wi-Fi devices used is always selected.

Automatic transfer of wireless network encryption from the FRITZ! Box.

It has a Gigabit LAN port.

Simple and secure connection to your home network via WPS.

Support for guest access to the FRITZ! Box wireless network.

We can find the ideal location to place the repeater with the FRITZ! App WLAN.

Reduced energy consumption both in standby mode and at full power.

Five-year warranty and regular updates.

Price: 73.96 euros.

The conclusion we must draw is very simple, for any average user the FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM will be the best option in price-performance ratio. The FRITZ! Repeater 3000 would become an interesting option in those cases in which we have to face a very intense multi-device environment, and where the placement of the repeater is especially important.

