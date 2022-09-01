Average price of premium smartphones grows in Q2 2022

Having the most advanced news in the world of smartphones is not a cheap joke — especially in Europe, which for years has been one of the countries, for example, with the most expensive iPhones in the world. Just remember how the iPhone 13 Pro Max started at R$10,499, which makes us fear the possible of the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, which promises to be the most expensive cell phone ever released by Apple. In any case, it is not a problem that only affects our lands. That’s because, according to research by Counterpoint Research, the selling price of smartphones in the global market (covering those sold starting at US$400) grew 8% in Q2 2022 compared to the same period last year, reaching the value of US$ 780 —in direct conversion, something close to R$ 4,650.

grows-in-Q2-2022.jpeg" width="660" height="320">

This figure was mainly driven by sales of cell phones in the price segment above US$ 1,000, which almost doubled, representing 26% of this market, more than a quarter of the segment. The growth also took the average price to its highest-ever second quarter. "As 5G is becoming more prevalent, consumers are upgrading their devices," says senior analyst Varun Mishra. more expensive devices, including smartphones. During the pandemic, users also realized the importance of smartphones and began to value in upgrading their devices." Despite the decline in unit sales, revenues from the global premium smartphone market remained flat year-on-year. As lower price levels were more affected by inflationary pressures, the premium market revenue contribution to the overall smartphone market increased to 60% in Q2 2022, up from 58% in Q1 2022.

Apple remains the leader in this segment, representing 57% of smartphones sold, while Samsung is in second place, with 19% —2% more than in the previous quarter, mainly thanks to the S22 Ultra, which was the best-selling Android smartphone in the segment. premium for the second consecutive quarter. Chinese OPPO, Xiaomi and Huawei’s share declined as China’s local market struggled through Q2 2022, posting the lowest quarterly sales since Q4 2012. However, Vivo’s sales grew 59% in year over year, overtaking OPPO to become the third largest premium smartphone brand in Q2 2022 for the first time. Most of that growth came from China, driven by the X80, S15 and iQOO 9 series.