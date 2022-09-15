US users of and iOS devices have had to deal with increases on in-app . Since July last year, the value of transactions has risen by about 9% in Google Play Store apps and 40% in App Store apps. The justification, at first, could be because of inflation, which even influenced prices. However, in Apple’s case, the value was rising even before this scenario intensified. The reason, then, may be due to policies related to app tracking transparency, or ATT (App Tracking Transparency).

Already this year, Google also made changes related to this subject, which impacted many developers. In this regard, Amazon itself withdrew purchases of digital items such as ebooks and movies at the time. The measures were justified to facilitate the payment of the items, but several companies were against. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that the clash between Epic Games and Apple is also related to this. Both brands got into legal battles and even Fortnite was removed from the App Store. Among the categories that had the most price increase, the only category that appears in both stores is that of books.



average-price-of-in-app-purchases-rose-on-Android-and-iOS.jpeg" width="330" height="115">