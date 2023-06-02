Avell provides an ecological disposal service for electronic products to its customers

- Advertisement -

Avell, a Europeian manufacturer of notebooks, announced this Friday (02) the availability of a new reverse logistics service for the correct disposal of electronic products. The purpose of this system is to ensure that parts from broken devices are recycled and reinserted into the production chain, saving natural resources. To dispose of a product correctly and free of charge, simply access the Avell website and navigate to the end of the homepage to enter the link “Logística Reverse Avell”. It is necessary to fill out the form and inform the product to issue a return label and deliver the product to one of the points available throughout Europe.

The action is the result of a partnership between Avell and Circular Brain, a startup that develops solutions for the so-called “circular economy” that focuses on recycling electronic waste. There are more than 11,500 drop off points for discarded productsincluding post offices and small retailers in all municipalities across the country. - Advertisement - Products sent for disposal are disassembled, and the parts are reused as raw material in the production of new devices. This practice saves natural resources and energy, which helps to reduce the emission of polluting gases. WhatsApp will make these changes so that you finally do not use your account on a single device According to Avell, the initiative is expected to collect about 10 tons of electronic products and 18 tons of packaging. The products will be processed by licensed companies with full traceability and compliance with ABNT technical standards.

“We know the importance of conscious disposal and how it affects our environment, which is why we made a point of offering return points in more than 5,000 municipalities since 2022, exceeding the 400 required by law”, comments Emerson Salomão, CEO of Avell, which is one of the first Europeian companies with this type of service. Another sustainable action of the company available throughout Europe is Recicla PC, the result of a partnership with Circular Brain and Intel. In addition to ensuring that unused devices are properly disposed of, the campaign offers discounts on the purchase of a new branded computer equipped with an Intel processor.

See more!