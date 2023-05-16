Avatar: The Path of Water gets release date on Disney Plus Brazil

The wait is almost over! After a historic journey at the box office of cinemas around the world, Avatar: O Caminho da Água, James Cameron’s global phenomenon, won this week a release date on Disney Plus Brasil, and will feature extra content with the filmmakers, cast and team.
Coming to Disney Plus in June 7, Avatar: O Caminho da Água opened in Europeian theaters on December 15 and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, grossing an estimated US$2.32 billion. In addition to being nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film set a new benchmark for visual effects.
Produced by Cameron and longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment production features a stellar cast headed by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet, as well as the talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way to Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that haunts them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure. Amidst all of this, audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a variety of exotic sea creatures against a stunning backdrop of Pandora’s seascapes.
Avatar: The Way to Water is also available on all digital stores including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.
So, ready to live this adventure in the comfort of your home?
