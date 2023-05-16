Avatar: The Path of Water gets release date on Disney Plus Brazil

The wait is almost over! After a historic journey at the box office of cinemas around the world, Avatar: O Caminho da Água, James Cameron’s global phenomenon, won this week a release date on Disney Plus Brasil, and will feature extra content with the filmmakers, cast and team.

Coming to Disney Plus in June 7, Avatar: O Caminho da Água opened in Europeian theaters on December 15 and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, grossing an estimated US$2.32 billion. In addition to being nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film set a new benchmark for visual effects.

Produced by Cameron and longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment production features a stellar cast headed by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet, as well as the talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.