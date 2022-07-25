HomeDevelopers“Avatar” and “Titanic” get high frame rate remastering

"Avatar" and "Titanic" get high frame rate remastering

By Brian Adam
The two James Cameron blockbusters should not only come back to the cinemas in 4K and HDR, but also receive a so-called HFR remastering.

The films “avatar” and “titanic” should not only be released in 4K resolution and with an increased contrast range (High Dynamic Range, HDR), but also receive a so-called HFR remastering. The films run at a higher frame rate (high frame rate, HFR) than the usual 24 frames per second for feature films (also 25 frames per second for European productions).

“The Last of Us Part 1”: First trailer for the new edition

This was announced by the commissioned company Pixelworks, whose “TrueCut Motion” technology is to be used. What is special about this solution is that films with 24 frames per second are not simply given a faster frame rate throughout, but that each individual frame is adjusted individually. Accordingly, the technology should intervene less strongly in quieter scenes.

In combination with other post-production tools, the typical “cinema look” should be preserved. Critics of HFR productions are bothered by what they consider to be a “soap opera” effect that is often encountered. The foreground and background would stand out from each other (especially in the case of panning), as if the actors were acting in front of cardboard backdrops. In addition, fast movements would be played back without juddering, but they looked unnatural. Everything is practically reminiscent of a cheap “soap opera” production.

According to Pixelworks, the technology can not only be used in the cinema, but also in the living room. However, the implementation there seems to depend on a suitable video processor in the television, which regulates playback based on metadata in the video data stream. Suitable devices have been available from TCL since this year.

Interestingly, “TrueCut Motion” can also be used for native high frame rate recordings. In this case, motion blur is then added.


Saints Row, Two Point Campus, Thymesia: New PC Games Coming August 2022

