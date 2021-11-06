Avast launches its own browser for Windows: based on Chromium, with integrated VPN and Adblock and under subscription

Avast, the well-known company behind the well-known antivirus, has entered the browser market by launching its own solution. A browser they have called Avast Secure Browser PRO and that stands out for including an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and an Adblock to avoid ads and unwanted advertising.g

The Avast Secure Browser PRO is a browser available for computers with Windows operating system. A proposal based on Chromium like Edge and Chrome and that, contrary to what has been usual, is paid

Security under subscription

Avast Secure Browser PRO stands out first for integrate your own VPN. It offers access to 30 locations around the world with points on all continents. It offers encryption of all connections, both incoming and outgoing with an interface adapted to all types of users.

Along with the built-in VPN feature, Avast Secure Browser PRO also includes Additional privacy and compatibility features in Secure Browser PRO, the version of the browser for Android and iOS mobiles. It incorporates Anti-Phishing, Anti-Tracking, Bank Mode and Password Management services.

These include advanced Adblock, which is set as the default option and configured with “Strict Mode” as the default option. so that ads and trackers are blocked automatically.

Other options are the “Essential mode” and the “Balanced mode”, which block all ads that violate local regulations, including pop-ups and autoplay videos. Balanced mode also blocks other non-intrusive advertisements to improve the speed and security of your browsing sessions.

The Avast Secure Browser PRO offers a connection for a maximum of five devices on mobile and desktop. It is compatible with Windows, iOS and Android, and will be available for Mac shortly

The subscription service has three tiers and has the option of a seven-day free trial. The monthly subscription is priced at 5.99 euros per month, the annual subscription will cost 4.12 euros per month and the two-year offer is priced at 2.92 euros per month.

More information | Avast