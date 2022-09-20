Avast buys “I don’t care about cookies” browser extension

The extension “I don’t care ” is now owned by – a security company with a rather inglorious past.

In order to no longer have to worry about cookies, you can install the browser extension “I don’t care about cookies”. In order to then answer the cookie banners, however, the service needs access rights – which makes the takeover by Avast sour for some users. Because the security company has a less than creditable past in terms of handling personal data.

The developer of “I don’t care about cookies”, named in the blog only as Daniel from Croatia, announced in a blog post over the weekend that he is handing over his extension to Avast after exactly ten years: “I am proud and happy to announce To be able to say that Avast – a well-known and trusted IT company known for their wide range of security products – saw the value.” We now want to help each other to develop better products. Accordingly, the extension should remain free of charge, but no more donations will be necessary.

Avast knows and sells browsing history

“I don’t care about cookies” is available for Chrome, Firefox, as well as Chromium-based browsers and Pale Moon, other browser users are recommended ad blockers on the site. The extension tries to keep all banners away from the user as effectively as possible. This means that cookies are allowed in case of doubt. “Usually, it simply blocks or hides the cookie notices. If necessary for the website to function, it automatically accepts the cookies policy.”

Avast, however, had caused resentment several times in the past because the extensions they offered collected data and even sold it through a subsidiary. Hundreds of millions of people were affected. Buyers are said to have included Google, Yelp, Microsoft and many other well-known companies. The data that was sold included locations, Google searches, YouTube videos viewed, but also content viewed on porn websites. According to research by Vice-Magazine and PCmag, Avast did not sell the associated assigned IDs at the time. One can only assume that profiles could still be created.

Mozilla had previously pointed out that Avast sends the entire browser history to its own servers. As a result, the company’s expansions were blocked. Google also threw them out until those dubious parts for data sharing were removed from the software.

Avast itself should meanwhile be taken over by US competitor NortonLifeLock in a billion-dollar deal. Both board members had already given the go-ahead last year. In the imprint of Avast’s website, however, the Czech address is still the headquarters.

