Avalanche of ‘widgets’ and ‘updates’ in the ‘apps’ of Google for iPhone 13, what’s new?

Google understood a long time ago that part of its success within the territory of mobile phones was not so much for being the father of the most popular OS, Android, as for being able to colonize the territory of Apple, turning its platforms into transversal alternatives that we allowed to move from one ecosystem to another with just a couple of clicks. So it is normal that with the arrival of the new iOS 15 and, also, the iPhone 13, those of Mountain View have redoubled their efforts to colonize these new spaces by publishing a whole battery of news that try to convince us that their apps are better than which, for example, all iPhones come with thanks to the Apple operating system: maps, email, podcasts, photos, calendar, etc. Many Android users have recently complained about Google’s inclination to launch some things earlier in iOS than in Android, as is the case with some widgets: they affect more applications, are more attractive and offer greater levels of functionality in Apple’s platform, where they have received a new face lift as well as the inclusion of many more alternatives than those we had available in iOS 14. Proof of this is that Gmail or Google Photos, which already had their own widgets in iOS , we must now add the Google app, Google Maps, Google Fit and YouTube Music. Do you think they are the only ones? Well no, there is more: Calendar, Google Drive, Classroom or YouTube itself, which offers us direct access to the latest videos we have seen or the news on those channels to which we are subscribed. In addition to all of the above, Google has decided to create the mother of all widgets with an invention that it has called Smart Stacks, and which is nothing more than an intelligent element that combines practically all the company’s apps, from in such a way that we can see in a carousel the latest updates of all the applications that we have listed before: from maps to photos, emails, appointments on the calendar, etc. All within a click or a swipe of the finger from top to bottom. Or vice versa. All these changes are already available in the App Store so we recommend you access the updates section and tell them to download them all. So you can turn your iPhone 13 into a full-fledged Google Phone. >