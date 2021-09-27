AVAide Video Converter, a tool to convert videos and edit them in the same place

Changing the format of a video is more than a daily task at the moment. There are dozens of options to achieve this and they are all really easy to use and with very good results. However, the needs are different according to the users and there are those who require more complete tools. Therefore, we want to introduce you to AVAide Video Converter capable of converting videos and also editing them in the same place.

It is a great alternative for those who, in addition to changing the format of their audiovisual material, require basic editing for editing.

What is AVAide Video Converter?

At first glance, talk about AVAide Video Converter is talking about a tool to change video formats. However, it is much more than that because this software incorporates a whole series of options that take it further in terms of utility. As we mentioned before, changing the format of a video is more than a daily task and this leaves the door open for new needs to arrive.

This is how AVAide Video Converter has gone ahead, becoming an option that not only changes formats, but also adapts them to different playback devices and also offers the possibility of creating new content from that material.

We live in a time where the video format is widely used and a tool that only dedicates one function could quickly fall out of use. That is why this application represents an excellent alternative, with a wide range of functions to work on video files.

Features offered by AVAide Video Converter

Considering that, converting videos is not the limit for AVAide Video Converter, it will be necessary to write down each one of the characteristics that the program offers. In that sense, within its main functions we can find:

Convert videos, audio and DVD in more than 300 formats.

Default profiles for file conversion.

Bring videos to 1080p, 4K, 5K and 8K quality without damaging the image.

30x acceleration technology for video processing.

Integrated video editor and collage.

Basic editing options like cutting, pasting, separating and joining video clips.

Suite of tools for creating GIFs from videos.

All this makes it clear that AVAide Video Converter is a complete suite for working on audiovisual material. If in your content creation process you need to change the format of other videos, edit them and generate new material from them, this is the tool for you.

Why choose AVAide Video Converter?

Those who work with videos already have to occupy enough tools to have to open additional ones. For example, if you need to download a video, change its format and trim it, it is not practical to use 3 different applications. However, this is in the best of cases because we know that the management of audiovisual material requires multiple tools. That is why AVAide Video Converter is a great option, offering the ability to do everything in the same place.

As we have been commenting, this application does much more than convert videos. This is what gives it so much value, allowing that in the same interface we can make edits and create new material. In this way, productivity will be much higher and the consumption of resources that can be generated by different running programs will be reduced.

The predefined profiles to convert videos, the possibility of making basic edits and that added to the 30x speed technology for processing, make AVAide Video Converter a tool that we should have. If you work with audiovisual material and your process involves converting videos, editing them and even creating GIFs, this is the option you need.