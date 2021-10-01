AV Comparatives publishes a list of antiviruses that work correctly in Windows 11

Antiviruses represent one of the main software elements that we must have on our computers. However, with the imminent arrival of Windows 11, no company has announced anything regarding its versions for this operating system. Therefore, from AV Comparatives, known for their security tests, have released a list of antivirus that works well in Windows 11.

To do this, they did a series of tests with defined criteria, installing some antivirus solutions in an environment with Windows 11.

These are the antiviruses that work correctly in Windows 11

Next October 5 will be the official launch of Windows 11 and although we know that Windows Defender will bring, we do not know about the compatibility of other solutions. That is why AV Comparatives did tests taking popular antivirus to a clean installation of Windows 11. The criteria established for the tests ranged from ease of installation without additional knowledge, through automatic activation of real-time protection, to the presence of bugs and errors.

In this way, the testers of this work were able to test a whole number of solutions from which the published list emerges. With this information, you will have the opportunity to upgrade to Windows 11 by bringing the antivirus that you like best to the new system.

According to AV Comparatives tests, the antiviruses that work without problems in Windows 11 are these:

Avast Free Antivirus 21.7.2481

AVG Free Antivirus 21.8.3202

Avira Antivirus Pro 1.1.54.2291

Bitdefender Internet Security 25.0.26.89

ESET Internet Security 14.2.24.0

G Data Total Security 25.5.11.316

K7 Total Security 16.0.0556

Kaspersky Internet Security 21.3.10.391

Malwarebytes Premium 4.4.6

McAfee Total Protection 16.0

Norton LifeLock Norton 360 22.21.8.62

Panda Free Antivirus 21.00.00

Total AV Total Security 5.15.69

Total Defense Essential Antivirus 13.0.0.545

Trend Micro Internet Security 17.0.1181

VIPRE Advanced Security 11.0.6.22

As we mentioned before, none of these manufacturers have made official announcements for a port to Windows 11. However, as they have tested since AV Comparatives, the listed antivirus works without problems in the new version of Windows.