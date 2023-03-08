Home Tech News Autonomous vehicle developers Waymo and Embark are together cutting more than 220...

Autonomous vehicle developers Waymo and Embark are together cutting more than 220 Bay Area workers

By
Abraham
-
0
0
dmitri dolgovwaymotechcrunch mobilitysvbj05182022002100xx2163 2167 548 165.jpg
dmitri dolgovwaymotechcrunch mobilitysvbj05182022002100xx2163 2167 548 165.jpg

Self-driving technology developers Waymo LLC and Embark Technology Inc. are cutting a combined 221 Bay Area employees.

Both companies announced layoffs last week, and documents released Tuesday by the state Employment Development Department made clear just how many of those cuts would be local.

Alphabet Inc.-owned Waymo, which announced Wednesday it would cut 137 workers company-wide, said in a letter to the EDD the same day that 112 of those employees are based in Mountain View. Meanwhile, Embark,…

CreditAutonomous vehicle developers Waymo and Embark are together cutting more than 220 Bay Area workers

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS