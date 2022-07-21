Autonomous taxis, new models presented in China

The taxi is the future of private passenger transport within cities. Being able to order a car from your mobile phone, which arrives in a few minutes and takes you anywhere, without a driver, will make it possible to expand the fleet and configure it based on demand, so that the number of autonomous cars in the summer, with many tourists, it would easily multiply in a short time.

To verify this, just try to order a taxi at night in the city of Barcelona on a night in July or August, it is practically impossible, many drivers are on vacation, and demand far exceeds supply. If we had thousands of autonomous cars waiting, such demand would be easily met.

Baidu is one of the companies that is betting the strongest on the subject, and now it has just the next vehicle that will join its autonomous taxi service, the Apollo RT6, a car that, according to the press release, has the road skills of a driver with 20 years of experience.

Although according to the law in , these cars still need the presence of a safety driver, they believe that in the future the steering wheel would not be necessary, and the space could be replaced by additional seats, vending machines, desks or game consoles.

Each Apollo RT6 would cost about 35,000 euros, much less than previous , so they are thinking of creating tens of thousands of automated vehicles throughout China.

Baidu wants the RT6 to join its existing fleet in the second half of 2023.

The car has 38 sensors. There are eight light detection and ranging (Lidar) sensors, a 6mm wave radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 12 cameras.

Baidu’s autonomous taxis are already being tested in controlled trips in 10 cities in China, including Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, and have made more than a million trips since 2020.