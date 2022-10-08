Autonomous cargo plane prototype breaks weight lifting record

Cargo planes are used for the purpose of transport goods from one point to anotherwhich makes it considerably different from a conventional passenger plane, also featuring larger doors to facilitate loading and unloading of cargo.

It is worth mentioning that the greater the volume that the structure of the cargo plane admits, the higher its level of utility will be, which could be applied for the RG-1-A Alphaa cargo aircraft that recently broke a record by carrying more weight than any other autonomous VTOL.

Its construction was carried out by Sabrewing, an aviation company based in California. In that sense, the Alpha is a pre-production version of the unmanned VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) cargo plane Rhaegal.

Due to the design specifications possessed by the Alpha, it was able to easily lift a payload of 374 kilograms, which breaks the previous empty lift world record for any unmanned VTOL model. However, this number only represents a part of the potential that the Alpha has, since this aircraft is capable of lift up to 1,406 kilograms.

By way of contrast, in 2018 the Skyf drone broke a record by lifting 220 kilograms, which would later be surpassed by El Chaparral C1 VTOL by lifting a weight of 227 kilograms.

In case you’re wondering what empty lifting means, this term refers to the lifting of the load carried out by the aircraft directly from the groundthanks to the thrust generated by the engines.

All things being equal, fixed-wing aircraft could lift heavier loads than VTOLs aided by wing lift.

However, thanks to the presence of four ducted fans capable of both horizontal and vertical positioningthe Alpha can equally well perform traditional fixed-wing flight under which it is capable of lifting and carrying a payload of almost two tons (1,814 kilograms).

When talking about the characteristics of the Alpha, this aircraft has a weight of 1,225 kilogramsbeing also able to reach a maximum speed of 370 km/h and ascend to a maximum altitude of 6,700 meters.