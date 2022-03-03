Automatic captions are coming to Instagram. How do they work?

Instagram is the social network par excellence, and despite its great success, they do not stop working to improve and reach many more users. That is why the application has just launched a new feature that will come in handy for many people, especially those who have hearing problems, but want to enjoy the videos of their friends and favorite content creators. Not many months ago they included the possibility of putting the lyrics of the songs that you used in your stories, but now they have gone much further, and without a doubt, it is appreciated. It is a new support for automatic subtitles, that is, it will not be necessary for the person who makes the video to write what she has said or sung, but rather the app generates it automatically. This function is not exactly a novelty, since other popular platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Google Chrome already had it. In recent months, it has been possible to see how many creators wrote by their own hand what was said in their videos in order to reach many more users, and thus they were not left out. Now that automatic subtitles arrive, it is much easier, although at the moment, this support is only available in some languages. Subtitles arrive for Instagram videos It was the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, who broke the news of the arrival of automatic subtitles for videos in the application, in addition to acknowledging that “it has been a long time coming” . But better late than never, and from today we will be able to watch the videos in the application with superimposed subtitles automatically. Of course, each user will have the option to deactivate this function if he does not need it. As we mentioned earlier, this is a big step forward for Instagram, but at the moment they are only available in “select languages”, meaning it will most likely only be available in English. And if you go to your account to check it, you will see that videos with Spanish audio do not yet have this new support. If you are going to watch a video in English, you will see that a warning appears first indicating that the subtitles have been generated automatically. As we already explained, if you don’t want to see these subtitles, you can disable them by going to the menu button and selecting Manage subtitles. You will see that in the same menu there is the language setting, in which changes cannot yet be made, but that could be an indication that we will soon have the possibility of having automatic subtitles in other languages. Lastly, you can also head over to Instagram options to make changes to the new caption options. You must go to Account and enter Subtitles, where you can activate or deactivate the subtitles of all the videos, instead of doing it one by one. >