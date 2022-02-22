Tech News

Automatic acoustic adjustments for video dubbing, video conferencing or virtual reality

By: Brian Adam

Reverberation is known as the reflection of a sound, defined by the environment in which it is emitted, which allows a slight permanence to be perceived. A classic reference to illustrate this example is the “rebound” effect that is generated in an auditorium.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University, Facebook Reality Labs and Facebook AI Research developed an AI model capable of applying the precise reverberation corresponding to the space plotted in an image to a sound track.

A reference image for applying reverb

Providing an image of the target environment and a source audio clip, the model developed by this research team should re-synthesize the audio as if it were recorded in the target environment. This model performs high-precision audiovisual analysis by identifying certain regions of the image and understanding how these factors influence acoustics.

At a quantitative and qualitative level, the proposed technology proved to be capable of generating audio that matches the environment presented in images, with high quality, as if the audio interacted with the graphically represented materials.

To address this task of acoustic adjustment, called “visual acoustic matching” by the research team, an intermodal transformer model was applied that uses the aforementioned audiovisual elements, to extrapolate these visual properties to audio and thus generate a sound product that evoke a realistic feeling.

In addition, the AI ​​system has a self-monitoring training objective, which gives it the ability to learn the acoustic matching of videos on the web. “We demonstrate that our approach successfully translates human speech to a variety of imaged real-world environments, outperforming both traditional acoustic matching and more supervised baselines”indicates the presentation of the study after this development.

To measure how this technology works in practice, its creators shared a video with many examples.

Although the application of this AI technology could be useful for a wide variety of audiovisual projects, the focus of this research was on the idea of ​​offering a realistic experience in augmented reality and virtual reality environments.

