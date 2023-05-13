Automated sorting of materials using Artificial Intelligence, for recycling

Denver, Colorado-based startup AMP Robotics has announced an extension to its Series C funding round, reaching $99 million thanks to investment from the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. This figure is up from the $91 million that had been raised last November when the round initially closed.

AMP Robotics is dedicated to developing robotic systems capable of automatically sorting recyclable materials. With this new investment, added to the participation of other investors such as Congruent Ventures, Wellington Management, Blue Earth Capital, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Tao Capital Partners, XN, Sequoia Capital, GV, Range Ventures and Valor Equity Partners, the total amount raised by AMP reaches $178 million.

Automating recycling with technology

The company was founded in 2014 by Matanya Horowitz, after earning her PhD from Caltech. During his studies, Horowitz realized the power of computer vision and began to explore various areas where this technology could prove most useful, including recycling.

Horowitz recognized that the recycling industry presented an attractive opportunity for robotics, as the convergence of machine learning and robots offered the potential to automate tasks that had historically been costly, time-consuming, and inconsistent.

A lucrative and challenging industry

The recycling industry contributes nearly $117 billion to the US economy, according to the Institute of Scrap Metal Recycling Industries. Annually, this industry processes 130 million metric tons of valuable products.

Despite its economic importance, much of the plastic ends up in landfills, representing significant losses. According to the US Department of Energy, in 2019, approximately 86% of the 44 million metric tons of plastic waste managed in the country ended up in landfills, while only 5% was recycled.

AMP Cortex: Automated Classification of Materials

The main solution offered by AMP Robotics is the robotic sorting system called AMP Cortex. This system allows recycling facilities to sort, select and recover plastics, cardboard, paper, cans and other types of packaging in an automated way. The AMP Cortex can perform between 80 and 120 picks per minute with great precision.

So far, AMP has deployed its fleet of approximately 275 robots in more than 100 recycling centers, including those of Waste Connections, its largest customer. Thanks to its artificial intelligence platform, AMP has identified more than 75 billion objects.

Expanding horizons and perspectives

The investment received will allow AMP Robotics to scale its operations and deploy technologies that allow it to adapt existing recycling infrastructure, as well as expand new infrastructures based on automation driven by artificial intelligence. Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics, stresses that the funding will help them build the technologies and equipment needed to take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead.

The company’s goal is to address the fundamental challenges of recycling facilities and explore new opportunities globally, including large-scale deployments of robots and the creation of fully automated sorting facilities.

AMP Robotics plans to expand its secondary sorting business in the United States, especially in the Denver, Atlanta and Cleveland metropolitan areas. In addition to providing robotics software and infrastructure to its customers, AMP also markets recyclable materials, such as chemical blends and custom polymers, to end-market buyers.

The positive impact of automated recycling

Microsoft’s investment in AMP Robotics demonstrates the growing interest in automation and artificial intelligence applied to the field of recycling. The adoption of advanced robotics technologies can help overcome traditional industry challenges such as labor intensive, high costs, and inconsistent sorting processes.

By improving sorting efficiency and increasing the recycling rate, AMP Robotics contributes to reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, promoting the conservation of natural resources and reducing environmental pollution.

Furthermore, automating the sorting of recyclable materials has a significant economic impact. The recovery of plastics and plastic packaging in the United States represents potential earnings of between $2 billion and $4 billion a year, according to estimates by Matanya Horowitz.