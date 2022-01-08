Author Cathy Kelly talks about exciting start to 2022 by competing on Dancing With The Stars

Author Cathy Kelly has revealed her marriage split as she prepares for Dancing with the Stars this weekend, saying: “I’m in a new phase of life.”

The best-selling novelist described joining the show – which kicks off tomorrow night on RTE – as “a totally different direction and a great start to a new year”.

UNICEF ambassador Cathy, 55, is on a new path after splitting with husband John Sheehan, who she wed in 2010 after a long-term relationship. They broke up in September 2020.

The writer and mum of twin teenage boys told the Irish Mirror: “John and I have split up. It’s been over a year and four months now.

“We’ve both moved on and have had time to come to terms with it. For us, the most important thing is our sons, and they remain our priority.

“Obviously, it is incredibly sad to split with someone you’ve been with for so long.

“I’m in a new phase of life with Dancing with the Stars, and my 22nd book is coming out in June. It’s a great start to 2022.”

Cathy, who lives in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, explained how her philosophy now is to embrace the moment.

It’s why she took the opportunity to go for Dancing with the Stars this year.

“This is it, this is me. I will live in the moment as much as I can. It’s a wonderful focus,” she said of the show.

The pandemic made Cathy look at her life and make future plans, something she had never done before.

She added: “I never had a life plan, now I do have a life plan. Years ago, people would ask: ‘Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?’ And I’d say: ‘I dunno’.

“You reach a point where you say, hold on, I’m not getting any younger, let’s think through this intelligently.

“For the last few years I’ve been thinking: ‘Ok, where do I go? What’s the future?’ I look at my boys and think: ‘I need to be there for them.’

“When you work for yourself you’ve got to think intelligently about the future and I’m doing that so much more.

“I have in my head what I want to do and achieve and what my goals are, and an enormous part of that is happiness, and family. I’ve always been family-oriented, but the pandemic shows you what’s important: simple things, like the people you love being safe.”

A private person, and an introvert, joining the line-up of one of the biggest shows on television was to pull her out of her comfort zone.

Cathy admitted: “I am so private. I live a very low-key life. There’s a thing coming up on news feeds about me being a ‘self-confessed exhibitionist’. No. I am the reverse. I have an introverted part of me – totally and utterly.

“I won’t leave the house some days. This is the ultimate in getting out there for someone who can be very introverted.”

She she revealed how she doesn’t bother about what people think of her: “It’s not that I don’t care what people think. We all care what people think. But what other people think of you is none of your business.

“You might as well enjoy your life and do something totally different. This is a totally different direction I’m taking and it’s fun. It’s hectic – but fun.”

She feels free enough to go out in gardening gloves and clogs, without fear of judgement. She adds: “I had to get out of the car at the school, I had my hair wet and tied back and was wearing this ugly hat. It was like: ‘There’s yer one and she thinks she’s doing Dancing with the Stars?’ But hey, I don’t care anymore.”

And Cathy reckons she’s in in fine form for the new challenge: “The training started before Christmas. It’s helpful to be physically fit. I’m hyper flexible too, so that will come in handy. I’m astonished I have so much energy.”

She keeps in shape by walking her beloved dogs and has been doing reformer pilates for 14 years. “I’m only 5ft tall. My partner Maurizio Benenato will be flinging me all over the place.”

She says she and and pro-dancer Maurizio share the same mindset: “He wants everything to be right, he’s a perfectionist, but so am I. Let’s do it again, I’ll say, until we get it right and then when we do, I want to do it ten times to be sure.”

For week one, she and Maurizio are doing the cha-cha-cha. She reveals: “I’m wearing pink. The wardrobe is just phenomenal. The people in charge work magic.

“The first time I put on the dress I’m wearing, I looked like a version of Samantha Fox. It was clearly made for someone who needed a lot of padding. I was like: ‘I don’t know if this is the right look.’ They told me: ‘We’ll fix the cups.”

Cathy has loved dancing her whole life. She said: “I have never experienced anything like this, but I love music and I love dancing. I dance around the house. I have a whole routine to All That Jazz from Chicago. My one fear is if I’m brutal at it. But if I’m brutal, so what?

“I watched Strictly and Dancing with the Stars and I just thought: Let’s do it.”

Dancing With The Stars, hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne, is on RTE1 at 6.30pm tomorrow night .

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.