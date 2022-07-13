HomeLatest newsEuropeAustria to take EU to court over 'greenwashing' of gas and nuclear

Austria to take EU to court over ‘greenwashing’ of gas and nuclear

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 c38e8887 0f0e 5a72 bf6c 62a6fafc9688 6844204.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 c38e8887 0f0e 5a72 bf6c 62a6fafc9688 6844204.jpg
- Advertisement -

Austria wants the European Court of Justice to rule on whether the Commission was allowed to issue a Delegated Act to label gas and nuclear as green, the country’s minister said on Wednesday.

A controversial plan by the European Commission to include gas and nuclear in its taxonomy — a planned EU classification to give the financial sector clarity on which economic activities can be considered sustainable — was approved by MEPs last week with Austria immediately announcing it will challenge the vote in court. 

Speaking from Luxembourg ahead of an informal meeting of EU environment ministers on Wednesday, Leonore Gewessler stressed that “from the very beginning, Austria was strongly opposed to greenwashing fossil gas and to greenwashing nuclear in the taxonomy.”

[mb_related_posts1]

“We will file a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice to prevent this greenwashing programme, I cannot call it otherwise, to come into force.”

“There is a legal period of two months after the entry into force that is there to file the suit for the annulment of the legislation under the treaties,” she explained, adding: “Of course, we will respect this time frame.”

Joe Biden confirmed at the House of Congress after the raid on the Capitol

Luxembourg has also announced it will turn to the courts over the issue but Gewessler said other member states could join them. 

“Several other states have been very critical of, and very vocal also, in their criticism on the delegated act and so we will also look for further allies in the lawsuit,” she told reporters. 

Environmental NGOs, including Greenpeace and WWF, have also condemned the vote by the European Parliament with Greenpeace also considering a legal challenge. 

[mb_related_posts2]

Opponents argue that adding branding gas and nuclear as sustainable could lead to billions of euros being invested in these two energy powers rather than in renewables or other green technologies which would, in turn, endanger commitments made under the Paris Climate Agreement as well as the European Climate Law.

These plan for the bloc to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050 and to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The taxonomy, the Austrian environment minister stressed on Wednesday, is “a tool where financial markets, investors, ordinary people who want to invest their money into something good and useful and green and climate-friendly need to have the certainty that wherever there is a green label on, they are truly green projects.”

“So neither fossil gas, nor nuclear fulfil the criteria for really truly green investments. And we also question whether the Commission has the power to regulate this in a delegated act, and all of this will be put in the lawsuit,” she concluded.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Retbleed, another Specter-type vulnerability affecting Intel and AMD

Computer scientists at the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich (ETH Zurich) have discovered a...
5G News

Lenovo starts showing off the second-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo has begun to show what aims to be the second generation of the...
Tech News

Daftpage, to create Geocities-style web pages

Surely many of you started on this Internet by creating a web page in...
Computing

Nokia introduces a new rugged tablet for adventure lovers

We have been hearing rumors for some time about the possibility that the...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.